Neha Sharma Dazzles in Black Bralette as She is Ready to Start Her 'May Chapter', See Pic

Actress Neha Sharma, who is an avid social media user, always treats her fans with her dazzling photos. On Monday, the Crook actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her as she welcomed the month of May. Dressed in a black co-ord set, she struck a sultry pose for the camera. She completed her looks by putting on a shirt of the same colour and leaving her hair open. The actress wrote, “Ready to start my May chapter…"

Fans took to the comment section to compliment her fashion sense. Her sister Aisha Sharma also dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the post:

Neha and her sister Aisha often drop their gorgeous photos on their feed. In January this year, the sibling duo holidayed in Goa and shared updates from their beach holiday. She shared a bunch of photos from her holiday, posing in a white bikini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a chat with News18.com, the Chirutha actress had revealed that there were times when her roles were chopped off or she was not a part of the success part of a film, despite being a major part of it. She said, “I’ve been through times when my role was chopped off, or I wasn’t even part of the success event of a film although I’d been a major part of it. Those things are part and parcel of this industry. There are fragile egos and you can’t keep everybody happy. If you’re doing things on your own terms, without compromising, the life’s not easy, the industry is not easy, but you’ve got to do your own thing.

