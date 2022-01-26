Neha Sharma Flaunts Her Curves in White Bikini and Pink Shirt on Goan Holiday with Sister Aisha Sharma

Actress Neha Sharma is on a holiday in Goa with her sister Aisha Sharma. Neha seems to be enjoying a break from work in Goa and has been sharing photos and updates from her beach holiday. A day ago, the actress shared a bunch of photos from her holiday in Goa, posing in a white bikini.

She got temperatures soaring in the white bikini set, which she paired with a pink shirt casually thrown on her shoulder. Neha pulled off a bunch of poses by the beach, against a boulder. Fans have been posting comments like ‘sexy’, ‘pretty’ and ‘awesome’ on Neha Sharma’s photos.

The actress is in Goa to celebrate her sister Aisha’s birthday. She posted a long note on Instagram as she wished her, saying, “Thank you for forever inspiring me and million others with your book recommendations. Reading a book after you have read it, comes with some an extra special something, like wise nuggets .Can I possibly love you more than I already do? Keep shining and keep inspiring forever, just how you can 💕💫 You are all things magic my little one @aishasharma25 Happy happy birthday again!"

The Crook actress also posted a selfie video posing in a white linen shirt and bralette, as she tried putting a flower in her hair.

Her sister Aisha too shared photos of her posing in a yellow dress in Goa. Neha first commented “Omg" with fire emojis on her photos, and then asked for credit for Aisha’s pictures.

A day ago, Aisha posted photos of herself sunbathing in a yellow bikini by the beach, her face covered in a straw hat.

Aisha, who is a model and actress, also flaunted her perfect body in a white swimsuit as she posed amid the greenery in Goa. Check out her photos here:

While Neha Sharma has starred in films like Crook and Tum Bin 2, Aisha Sharma has been modelling till she made her Bollywood debut with the John Abraham starrer film Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

