Neha Sharma Shares Deepest Gratitude as Her Father Emerges Victorious in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

Actress Neha Sharma is quite rejoiced with the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 since her father has emerged victorious for the third time from the Bhagalpur seat. The Crook actor expressed her gratitude to the people from her father’s constituency Bhagalpur, and shared a picture from the victory rally.

The actor captioned the image saying that she is overwhelmed with all the love people have given to them. She said the faces of little kids with hope beaming in their eyes and screaming in joy, men and women smiling away are still afresh in her mind. Neha called it a collective victory of the people as she shared her deepest gratitude.

Overwhelmed with all the love you have given us.Thank you from the bottom of my heart.The faces of little kids with hope beaming in their eyes and screaming in joy, men and women smiling away are still afresh in my mind.This is our victory together #deepestgratitude 🙏🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/xCM8NNklml — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) November 10, 2020

The tweet has received over 3.5k likes, as fans congratulate her victory. As one fan commented, “Congratulations for your father” victory.

Neha’s father Ajeet Sharma contested the election from Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency on a Congress ticket. Bhagalpur, is a Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur district of Bihar that shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

The Youngistaan actor’s father has been elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the constituency for the second time in a row. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ajeet Sharma had won the Bhagalpur seat by defeating Arjit Shashwat Choubey of BJP by a margin of 10,658 votes which was 6.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. In 2010, BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the seat defeating Ajeet Sharma by a margin of 11,060 votes, which was 9.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

The much-anticipated results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 were announced late night on November 10. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was announced as the winner of the Bihar Assembly election in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The NDA faced a tough competition from the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav. The young leader put up a strong fight but eventually fell short of the victory mark. However, with 75 seats, Tejashwi’s party is the single-largest party in the Vidhan Sabha.