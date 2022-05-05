Neha Sharma, Sister Aisha Are All Smiles In Latest Workout Pics; Fans Call Them ‘So Beautiful’

Neha Sharma is one of the gorgeous stars in Bollywood. The 34-year-old actress never fails to impress fans with her fine sartorial choices. The actress is one of the fittest stars in the industry and likes to keep her body in shape with her intense workout sessions. And on Thursday, the Crook star’s sister termed Aisha Sharma treated fans to smiling pictures with Neha in the gym, as the actress flaunted her chiseled physique.

In the monochromatic pics, we see Neha enjoying the work session with her sister. In the opening picture, we see Neha and Aisha giggling as Neha the two poses for the candid snaps. As we scroll further we see Neha and Aisha twinning in black outfits. The Sharma sisters are seen flaunting their shaped bodies. In one of the pics, the actress looks gorgeous as she donned a sports bra and jeggings. The Sharma Sisters shell out sister goals in these black and white gym photos.

Check out the pics:

Taking to the captions, Aisha penned down the experience of working out with her star sister. She wrote, “Around neha I am bouncing off the walls like a kid who’s eaten too much sugar . That’s us #sharmasisters@nehasharmaofficial - @mikedesir #blacknwhite #photograph #siblings #bestfriends #bestie #ﬁtness.”

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Neha fans and Aisha’s friends chimed into the comments section to complement the duo. One comment reads, “Lovely shots ladies,” another said, “Lovely shot ladies.” A third social media user wrote, “Love U both❤️.”

Well, this isn’t the first the actress is making headlines with her pictures. Earlier in the day, Neha Sharma took to her Instagram handle. Neha looks sexy in black lingerie, and she wore a black t-shirt over it. Taking to the captions, she added black and white hearts.

Aisha took to the comments section and complimented her sister by writing, “Beauty .”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a chat with News18.com, the Chirutha actress had revealed that there were times when her roles were chopped off or she was not a part of the success part of a film, despite being a major part of it. She said, “I’ve been through times when my role was chopped off, or I wasn’t even part of the success event of a film although I’d been a major part of it. Those things are part and parcel of this industry. There are fragile egos and you can’t keep everybody happy. If you’re doing things on your own terms, without compromising, the life’s not easy, the industry is not easy, but you’ve got to do your own thing.

