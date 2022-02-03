Neha Shetty Slams Sexist Remark Made During DJ Tillu Trailer Release, Producer Naga Vamsi Apologises

Actress Neha Shetty, who will soon be seen in the film DJ Tillu, was subjected to a sexist remark at the movie’s trailer launch event. The actress joined Siddhu Jonnalagadda at the event. While Siddhu was taking the questions from the press, Neha stood by his side.

During the press questions, a reporter present at the venue asked a sexist question. As reported by Times of India, the reporter referred to a line from the trailer and asked Siddhu if he too has counted the moles of Neha’s body. Siddu, visibly uncomfortable by the question, chose to skip the question. Neha, who was standing with him, appeared to be confused, possibly because she doesn’t the language.

However, the clip featuring the question caught the attention of internet users. They slammed the person for asking the question. A day after the incident, Neha took to Twitter and shared the video of the same along with her reaction to it. “This question was very unfortunate at the trailer launch today. But I must go on to add that it simply simplifies the respect he has for himself and for the women force around him at his work place and at home," she said.

sorry neha that was really unfortunate…— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) February 2, 2022

Film producer Naga Vamsi replied to Neha, apologizing to her for her experience. “Sorry neha that was really unfortunate," he tweeted. When someone requested to translate the video, singer Chinmayi Sripaada replied to the user, “Its an extremely crass comment. Best to leave it at that." A few fans also reached out to Neha. “Sorry you had to go through this. Hope he realises what he did," a Twitter user wrote. “We have to condemn the question, no 2 ways about it. At the same time I cannot help but to admire @Siddu_buoy’s response in a mature way Folded hands. I wish someone could have corrected the journalist right there," added another.

DJ Tillu is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. The film is set to release on February 11. Directed by Vimal Krishna, the film’s soundtrack has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. Meanwhile Navin Nooli and Avinash Kolla have been roped in for editing and art departments respectively.

