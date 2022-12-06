Neha Shetty’s First Look As Chitra From Bedurulanka 2012 Unveiled

Neha Shetty has become a popular name in the Telugu film industry after the success of DJ Tillu, directed by Vimal Krishna. Now, she is all pumped up for the release of her much-anticipated film, titled Bedurulanka 2012. A day before Neha’s 23rd birthday, December 6, the film’s production house, Loukya Entertainment, unveiled the actress’ first look from the Clax directorial on Twitter.

“Here’s @iamnehashetty as ‘Chitra’, Siva’s first love & partner in Hoax Team #Bedurulanka2012 wishes the talented actress a very happy birthday!” read Loukya Entertainment’s tweet. In the first-look poster, Neha looked drop-dead gorgeous clad in an orange saree with a contrasting blouse as she smiled looking at a distance. Neha will be seen playing the role of Chitra or as the makers described, “Siva’s first love and partner in the hoax.”

Check out Neha Shetty’s first look from Bedurulanka 2012 below:

This look has received a lot of appreciation from fans, who are now eagerly waiting for the Tollywood film’s release. Bedurulanka 2012 stars Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead role, alongside Neha. Apart from Kartikeya and Neha, it also stars Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Iyengar, Auto Ram Prasad, and Goparaju Ramana in pivotal roles.

According to reports, the makers are aiming to release Bedurulanka 2012 early next year. Touted to be a dramedy, the film is reportedly set against the backdrop of Godavari. It is also said to have taken some inspiration from the 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai.

The makers recently finished the third schedule of the film. It has been filmed in beautiful locations like Yanam, Kakinada, and Godavari. On the technical front, Sai Prakash U has been roped in for the cinematography of Bedurulanka 2012 while Viplav Nyshadam is in charge of its editing. And, Sudheer Macharla has been onboarded as the art director by the makers.

