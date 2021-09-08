Neha, Tony and Honey Singh Trio's Magic Makes 'Kanta Laga' Instant Hit

If you love dancing and are waiting for a new number, here’s something you just can’t stop yourself from tuning in and setting the floor on fire. The trio of Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh has come up with a new song, ‘Kanta Laga’. Music label Desi Music Factory has produced and released the song. The song has already taken YouTube by storm within hours of release. In this ultimate party anthem, listeners are loving the special touch the trio of Neha, Tony and Honey has given.

Neha’s voice in the song is once again being loved by the audience and Honey Singh, too, can be seen in his old style, something that made him everyone’s favourite. Before releasing the song, Desi Music Factory had released a teaser of the song which made the listeners even more excited. Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music and lyrics of this song have been given by Tony Kakkar. These three artists have given several hit songs before as well.

The song was released a few hours ago and has already received more than 40 lakh views. People are sharing their views after watching it on YouTube. After the release of the song, the president and Managing director of Desi Music Factory, Anshul Garg, said that the listeners were eagerly waiting for the song “Kanta Laga" and this thing boosts their excitement. He said that he would like to dedicate this song to all the supporters and well-wishers of Neha, Tony and Honey all around the world.

All the three names associated with the song are sensational and almost everything they come up with becomes a craze among the youth. With the kind of love and support that the song has received in such a short time, it won’t be a surprise to see it making new records.

