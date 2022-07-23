Nehha Pendse Numb After Bhabi Ji Co-Star Deepesh Bhan's Death, Heads for Funeral: 'Worried for His Wife, Kid'

Television actor Deepesh Bhan, best known for playing Malkhan in the popular serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, died on Saturday morning. He was 41. The shocking news of his demise has left his friends and co-stars shocked. The actor played several comical roles on the small screen in his career. His fans and celebrities paid their condolences to the late actor’s family on social media. Nehha Pendse, who worked with the late actor in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and May I Come In Madam, said she is numb after knowing about the actor’s sudden demise. She told ETimes TV that she is travelling to the actor’s home for the funeral.

The 37-year-old actor told the entertainment portal, “I was in Pune but now I am heading towards Mumbai now and I am hoping to reach for his funeral. I had a long journey with Deepesh because we were together in May I Come In Madam and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Hai both. He was the fittest guy around so honestly, I don’t know what went wrong. He was a fitness enthusiast and he would talk about nutrition, he lost his mother in November. I am very numb right now and don’t know how to react to this.”

Nehha shared that Deepesh’s funeral will take place in Mumbai today. She said, “Life is just too short. At the end of the day, you just come down to one thing and that is- life is too short.”

She further shared updates on the late actor’s funeral saying that she is constantly in touch with the cast of Bhabi Ji. “They are giving me updates on what time the funeral is going to happen. I am just trying my best to reach Thane. It is going to happen today. They are just waiting for certain relatives to land from Delhi. They are going to land by 2:30 PM. Once they come, they are going to start the rituals for the funeral,” added Pendse.

Recalling fond memories with the Bhabi Ji actor, Neha who essayed the role of Angoori Bhabi in the daily soap for a short period shared that she has ‘very lovely’ memories” with Deepesh because he was one actor who would go to everyone’s room to wish and ask how their day was. ” I remember having the silliest conversation with him. He was a man with whom you could have a light laugh. He was a very positive person. I remember talking to him when he lost his mother and she was going through a serious phase and a lot of other things. He was a very positive person. That’s the reason I am very numb because if people like these are going there is no hope for other people. I will always remember him as a kind, courteous man,” stated Pendse

Nehha expressed concern about Deepesh’s wife and 18-months-old son, “Honestly, now I am more worried for his wife and kid. The baby is too young and he got married very late. I remember knowing him since he was an unmarried man and I would tease him. It is really unfortunate what has happened,” she concluded.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here