Nehha Pendse Confirms Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

In August 2020, actress Saumya Tandon quit her hit TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain amid the Coronavirus pandemic after working in it for five years. Now, her Comedy Circus co-star Nehha Pendse confirmed that she will be replacing the actress on the show.

Speaking to Times of India, Nehha said, “Yes I am doing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but the fear is less now. Till September, there was a fear of the unknown. We didn’t know how to handle it, unlike now. Even Shardul (her husband) had said I should take up something only if the opportunity was worth giving my life for. Today, India is doing well in terms of numbers and the herd immunity is increasing. Iske aage if I fear and sit at home, I would be a coward. The vaccines are also round the corner.”

Nehha further added that she visited the sets to make sure all the precautions were taken. “It is now a great opportunity to be a part of a show that people look forward to seeing,” she added.

Earlier in late September, 2020 when rumours of Nehha replacing Saumya by the makers were doing the rounds, she had shot down such speculation saying that she had not been approached by the producers. She expressed concern about the rising Covid-19 cases during the time.

Nehha has earlier worked with the show makers and director in Excuse Me Madam, in which she played the lead role. . She was also part of reality show Bigg Boss 12 and features in Marathi films as well.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai also stars Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud and Aasif Sheikh in lead roles. Earlier Shilpa Shinde was a part of the show but she left it in 2016 due to creative differences with the producers.