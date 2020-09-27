Nehha Pendse Denies Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

After actress Saumya Tandon bid adieu to Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, reports started doing rounds that actress Nehha Pendse will be taking her place in the comedy show. However, Neha recently refuted the reports of taking over the role.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress said, "No, I have not been approached for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain to play Gori mem. So I am not doing the show. I would love to reunite with Benaifer Kohli but I am not doing the show."

The actress has not done any show for a long time, she said, "I have done a film 'June' and we are waiting for its release. I am waiting for something worthy enough to step out of the house. Just don’t want to take any work for the heck of it."

Before Neha, actress Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, was rumoured to be taking over Saumya's place in the show. But the show's producer Benaifer Kohli denied it, "I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone."

Meanwhile, actress Falguni Rajani, who is playing Gulfam Kali in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is also reportedly quitting the show for a new Marathi show.