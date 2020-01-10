Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nehha Pendse Gives it Back to Trolls Slamming her Husband for Being Married Twice Before

Actress Nehha Pendse, who married businessman Shardul Singh Bayas recently, spoke about their past relationships in an interview, attracting nasty comments online.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Nehha Pendse Gives it Back to Trolls Slamming her Husband for Being Married Twice Before
Shardul and Nehha were seen exchanging garlands in one of the pics. (Image: Instagram)

TV actress Nehha Pendse recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020. Nehha's Instagram account is full of pictures of the newly-weds.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant's wedding was a private affair. The ceremony took place in traditional Maharashtrian style in Pune. The actor wore a pastel pink Nauvari saree, while her beau complemented her look with an off-white and pink kurta.

Speaking to Times of India post-marriage, Nehha made some shocking revelations on her past relationships and husband Shardul's kids from previous marriages. She revealed that before getting into a relationship with the businessman, she had been in two or three relationships. Although love did not stand tall, all of her past relations strengthened her.

She then revealed that her husband was married twice before. He has "two lovely daughters", one from each marriage. Nehha did not forget to mention that Shardul had been completely honest with her from the very start of their relationship. Both of them had told each other about their previous break-ups and failed marriages.

The actress also added that Shardul was very supportive and knew how to balance everything. Nonethless, after she spoke frankly about their past, the actress and her husband have been mocked and trolls have been targeting her husband.

Neha lashed out at trolls in her Instagram stories. She posted a series of videos where she is seen working out in her gym. She captioned one of them where she looks fierce. "Me: Kya bola? Trollers: I didn't mean it, I just wanted your attention, also I am not happy for you, alsoMe: I know."

nehha pendse insta

