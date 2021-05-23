Nehha Pendse Not Quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, 'Friends: The Reunion' to Stream in India As Well

Nehha Pendse was confirmed as the replacement for Saumya Tandon on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai earlier this year. Now, there have have been rumours floating around that she is planning on quitting the show already. Rumours surfaced when viewers noticed her absence in some of the episodes that aired recently. However, Nehha has set the record straight calling all such speculations false. She confirmed that she is very much part of the show and will also join the cast and crew on a ten-day shoot schedule in Surat.

Nehha Pendse Sets the Record Straight About Quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Happy Doing My Role

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country hard, people are struggling with finding proper resources for their loved ones and the medical treatment is also becoming an additional burden for many. Recently, actor Rajesh Khattar, father of actor Ishaan Khatter, opened up on his share of struggles and the nightmare his family had to go through. Talking to a website, his wife Vandana Sajnani revealed that they have used up almost all of their life savings in the past couple of years, to pay for medical treatment for the family.

Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Say They’ve Used up Almost All of Their Savings During Covid

The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion, which is set to drop on Thursday, May 27, in the US, has been confirmed for streaming in India, too. The one-hour special episode debuts on HBO Max in the US, marking the one-year anniversary of the platform. In India, the special will drop on ZEE5.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ to Stream on Digital Platform ZEE5 in India

Malaika Arora is known to be an avid social media user who takes to the platform quite often to share her two cents on prevailing issues and share glimpses of her life with fans and followers. A fitness freak, she also shares her yoga regime and leaves positive notes along with it. Recently the actress shared a monochromatic picture of her where she can be seen striking a yoga pose on the backdrop of a beach on Instagram and penned an encouraging note for her followers.

Malaika Arora Drops Picture Doing Yoga, Says ‘Tomorrow Will Be Better’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says “experimentation" in movie writing has enabled performers to pick varied and contrasting roles. The 30-year-old actor made her debut in Hindi cinema with Yaariyan in 2014 and later featured in Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.

Grateful to Get the Opportunity to Choose Contrasting Roles, Says Rakul Preet Singh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here