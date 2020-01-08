Couldn’t Wait to Change My Name, Says Nehha Pendse on Marriage with Shardul Bayas
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse got married to longtime beau Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Pune.
Shardul and Nehha were seen exchanging garlands in one of the pics. (Image: Instagram)
Actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse tied the knot with fiance Shardul Bayas on January 5th, 2020. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Pune and were also spotted on a dinner date post marriage.
The actress has given a couple of interviews post-marriage, where she expressed her excitement about being married to Bayas. “I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other,” the actress told Hindustan Times.
The actress also talked about their relationship and living together before finally tying the knot. “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” she shared.
The actress, who has been a part of shows like Padosan, Hasratein and May I Come in Madam said that the couple will go back to work for now. “Shardul is loaded with a lot of work right now and I’m also working on a project. That’s the reason we have planned our honeymoon in April. I love Cherry Blossom and wanted to see it since the longest time. So we are going to Japan for our honeymoon and that time, it will be in full bloom,” the actress said.
