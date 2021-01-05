Nehha Pendse Replaces Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Actress Nehha Pendse will be portraying the role of Anita Mishra in & TV's hit comedy Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, News18 has learnt from a source closely associated with the show. She will be replacing Saumya Tandon, who quit due to various reasons earlier in August. For the past four months the role had been left vacant and now Nehha has finally stepped in to fill in for Saumya.

Earlier in late September, when rumours of Nehha being approached by the makers were doing the rounds, she had shot down such speculation saying, "No, I have not been approached for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to play Gori mem. So I am not doing the show. I would love to reunite with Benaifer Kohli but I am not doing the show." Now her role in the serial has been confirmed.

Nehha has earlier worked with the show makers and director in Excuse Me Madam, in which she played the lead role. She last featured in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is still running in cinema halls. She was also part of reality show Bigg Boss 12 and features in Marathi films as well.