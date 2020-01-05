Nehha Pendse, Shardul Singh Bayas Exchange Wedding Rings

Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehha Pendse will marry Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. The pre-wedding functions, like Sangeet ceremony was held on Friday and the couple's engagement happened on Saturday. The two exchanged rings and flaunted it to the cameras. Nehha will be tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up and will be wearing a Nauvari sari for her wedding.

Nehha was seen wearing a green coloured gown on the night of their engagement. Shardul looked cute in a blue shirt and peach coloured jacket. Check out romantic moments of the couple below:

Nehha has featured in many films in different languages like Marathi and Hindi. She is also a known face in the telly world, thanks to her stint in shows like "Bigg Boss" and "May I Come In Madam?"

Shardul is a businessman and the two earlier shared a loved-up pic on New Year's eve as Nehha shared a passionate kiss with him.

Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.

(With inputs from IANS)

