Nehha Pendse, Shardul Singh Bayas Tie the Knot, See Pics
Actress and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Nehha Pendse married Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune. They tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up and Nehha wore a Nauvari sari for her wedding.
Nehha Pendse, Shardul Singh married in Pune
Nehha Pendse has married Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up. Pictures of the happy couple surfaced online and they look elated beyond measure. Shardul and Nehha were seen exchanging garlands in one of the pics. While Nehha wore a Nauvari sari for her wedding day, Shardul was seen in a cream coloured kurta with pink prints. Both looked adorable as they tied the knot.
Nehha and Shardul's pre-wedding functions, like Sangeet ceremony was held on Friday and the couple's engagement happened on Saturday. Nehha was seen wearing a green coloured gown on the night of their engagement. Shardul looked cute in a blue shirt and peach coloured jacket.
Meanwhile, check out the couple's first pics from their wedding below:
Nehha has featured in many films in different languages like Marathi and Hindi. She is also a known face in the telly world, thanks to her stint in shows like Bigg Boss and May I Come In Madam?
Shardul is a businessman and the two earlier shared a loved-up pic on New Year's eve as Nehha shared a passionate kiss with him.
Reportedly, the couple might fly to Japan in April for their delayed honeymoon.
(With inputs from IANS)
