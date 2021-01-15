Nehha Pendse Starts Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Shoot, Disha Vakani Reacts to Grown-up Tapu

Nehha Pendse started shooting for the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai as Anita Bhabi aka Gori Mem on Tuesday, earlier in the week. Sharing excitement about her first day on set, Nehha shared in an interview, "It was so wonderful to meet everyone. I am very excited and overwhelmed with all the love and affection."

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been away from telly screens after she took a maternity break in September 2017. The makers have still not replaced her and speculations continue to fuel around her return to the show every now and then. Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Disha's on screen son Tapu in TMKOC, has revealed that TV's most loved mother-son duo keep in touch even after they are no longer working together.

Ankita Lokhande, who worked with late Sushant Singh Rajput in telly's hit serial Pavitra Rishta, took to social media to pay him a tribute as she celebrated Makar Sankranti and flew a kite on the occasion. Ankita shared a video in which she enjoys kite flying while Sushant's Kai Po Che song Manjha plays in the background. She shared the tribute clip writing, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song."

Actor Sudesh Berry has reacted to his Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki co-star Rubina Dilaik fumbling to take his name on Bigg Boss 14. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik had asked Rubina to name her co-stars from Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas. During the same, Rubina had fumbled upon Berry’s name, which had shocked Kavita.

Milind Soman has time and again fielded questions about his marriage with Ankita Konwar. In a recent interview, Milind was asked whether being married to a much younger partner decreased the chances of cheating on them. In response, Milind said that there are far more important things in a relationship than sex.

