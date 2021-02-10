Nehha Pendse to Enter Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Makers Plan Accident Track for the Same

Post the release of the promo showing Nehha Pendse’s entry as Anita Bhabhi on the popular television serial Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, fans were eagerly waiting to see her in the show. Now, giving a full stop to their eagerness and curiosity, the makers of the daily soap have planned to introduce the character through an accident scene. According to a report by Times of India, a facial reconstruction will be required post the accident, giving a new look to the beloved character of Bhabi Ji.

Also, viewers will get to see the track where Anita bhabi's original photo will get exchanged with somebody in the hospital and hence, she will be getting a completely new face. Nehha will be making a smashing entry in her Modern Colony, Kanpur.

Speaking on her entry, Nehha said that Anita Bhabi is all set to sway and take the breath away of the audiences with her beauty, style, and charm on February 15. She further said that she is blessed to get so much of love by so many people, especially by her fans, and is overwhelmed with all the admiration and appreciation.

The story will be carried forward by organising a special party to welcome the new avatar of Anita Bhabi back to home. However, Vibhuti will be seen a bit hesitant initially and then will decide to start afresh.

Nehha aka Anita Bhabi has already started shooting for the episodes. Earlier on January 25, the actress shared the promo of the serial on her Instagram account giving a big surprise to the fans by announcing her entry in the show. She captioned the post by thanking Binaifer Nakra Kohli for considering her for one of the most beloved roles. The promo received immense love from the audience.

In the promo, the entry scene of Nehha was shown in the colony and everyone seemed very happy around her. Makers of the show decided to cast Nehha for the role of Anita Bhabi post Saumya Tandon's decision to quit the show.