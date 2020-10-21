Nehu Da Vyah Song: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's New Music Video Finally Released

After several weeks of speculation as to whether Neha Kakkar is getting married for real, the makers have dropped the music video of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ featuring the singer and Rohanpreet Singh. The romantic number is crooned by Neha and Rohanpreet. The lyrics and composition is done by Neha whereas the music is by Rajat Nagpal.

Sharing the news, Neha wrote, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehuPreet is Out Now! ♥️ Go check it out on Desi Music Factory‘s Youtube Channel!

The video opens to show Neha, who is dreaming about marrying the love of her life (played by Rohanpreet). In the next frame, Rohan can be seen secretly making his way to Neha house at midnight. Towards the end of the video, Rohan, along with his family, friends and band baaja arrive at Neha’s house. He proposes to her for the wedding to which Neha says yes.

Watch the video here:

The music video comes a day after Neha surprised her fans and well-wishers with visuals from her roka ceremony with Rohan. The video featured Neha and Rohan all decked up and grooving to the tunes of the dhol.

Along with the video, Neha has penned a note thanking her parents for arranging the ceremony for the couple. In the same post, Neha had announced that her music video titled 'Nehu Da Vyah' will be releasing on Wednesday.

"#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow.Till then here's a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank youu for throwing the best event," read the caption.

Soon after sharing the video, Neha’s fans and friends from the industry poured in love for the happy couple. One of the comments came from Neha’s beau Rohan, who wrote, "Babuuu I love youuuu so much. Best day best moments. Shukar aa mere rabb Da."

According to reports, the couple is expected to tie the nuptial note later this month. It is unclear as to whether the build-up so far was just for the music video, or the two are getting married in real life.