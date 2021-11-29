Nehul-Samiksha Duo Wins Mi Honar Superstar, Lions Crew Finishes as Runner-up

The grand finale of the dance reality show, ‘Mi Honar Superstar Jallosh Dance’, was recently aired on Star Pravah and the winner of the season was also declared.

The episode saw finalist duo — Nehul Warule and Samiksha Ghule — emerge the grand winners. The final competition was held between four teams — Vijay-Chetan, Minus Three, the Lion’s Crew and Nehul-Samiksha. But in the final round, Pune’s Samiksha Ghule and Nehul Warule won, while the Lions Crew was the runner-up.

The Vijay-Chetan duo emerged as the second runner-up, while the Minus Three were given a consolation prize. Both Nehul and Samiksha were emotional after their victory speech. The duo described their passion for dancing and how they managed to find time for the art in the middle of their routine activities.

Samiksha’s hand was injured while performing in the grand finale. However, that did not deter them from winning the competition. The two met four years ago in a dance class, and both decided to join the show together. Through performing different dance experiments, they reached the finals and now have the trophy in their hands.

The prize money received from this competition is very important for Nehu, who was raised single-handedly by his mother. The entire responsibility of the house is on the shoulders of his mother, who runs a small parlor in Pune. The parlour was closed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, thereby putting a dent in their income. Nehul said on the show that the prize money will help his family get a new lease of life.

