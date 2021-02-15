'Nehu's Man' Rohanpreet Singh Gets Inked on Valentine's Day, See Pics

Neha Kakkar received a romantic Valentine’s day surprise on Sunday when her husband Rohanpreet Singh got a tattoo dedicated to her. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared images of the new tattoo that the 26-year-old singer got for his wife as a Valentine’s day gift.

Rohanpreet got ‘Nehu’s Man’ written on his arms for the first Valentine’s Day that the couple celebrated together and wife Neha was clearly flattered. Captioning the loved up pictures, Neha wrote that her valentine gave her the “Best Gift Ever”. She further wrote that when she asked Rohanpreet if getting the tattoo hurt him, he replied that there was no pain as he kept singing her songs. The 32-year-old Indian Idol judge and singer wrote that she is Rohanpreet’s forever and loves him the most.

The post has garnered over 1,980,560 likes since it was shared on Sunday and has even received endearing comments from fans and celebrities. Replying to Neha’s post, Rohanpreet wrote, “I Love You More My Queen.. My Babu Doll!!”

Singer Stebin Ben wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to both of you.Cutest couple..” Actress Urvashi Rautela wrote, “This is really the sweetest thing I saw on Internet today @nehakakkar."

Rohanpreet and Neha also made a special appearance together on Indian Idol’s Valentine’s day special episode. The two sang some romantic songs together and swooned the audience with their melodious voice. The episode also featured a quiz that questioned fellow judges and their spouses on how much they know each other. Rohanpreet won the hearts of the audience in the episode with his hilarious and cute responses. Besides Rohanpreet and Neha, the episode also featuredhost Aditya Narayan with his wife Shweta Agarwal and judge Himesh Reshammiya with his wife Sonia Kapoor.

Rohanpreet and Neha tied the knot last year in October.

Both of them are singers and from the entertainment industry.