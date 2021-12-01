Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Wedding: First Pics of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Duo As Man And Wife

TV stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on Tuesday in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the presence of their family and close friends. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo, Neil and Aishwarya, tied the knot after dating each other for more than a year. They got engaged in January this year and shared their pictures on social media to confirm their relationship. And now they have shared beautiful pictures of their wedding as well on social media.

The wedding pictures of the adorable couple are doing the rounds on social media, with people and fans congratulating the newlywed couple and wishing them a happy married life. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neil said, “We achieved togetherness.”

At her wedding, Aishwarya wore a red-coloured lehenga and carried heavy jewellery. Neil wore a white dhoti-kurta with a red turban and a red shawl. They smiled as they were taking the next step of their life together. Neil Bhatt reached Ujjain from Mumbai on Monday itself. Neil and Aishwarya performed haldi and sangeet ceremonies together.

The newly married couple will host their reception on December 2 in Mumbai for their industry friends, ETimes had reported earlier.

Neil and Aishwarya made their relationship official a couple of months ago when they shared pictures from their roka ceremony. They met on the sets of their ongoing show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love.

After dating for a brief period, the two decided to take the big step in their relationship and get married. In the daily soap, Neil plays the role of a cop, ACP Virat Chavan, while Aishwarya is his ex-girlfriend, Patralekhaa. In the ongoing track, Patralekhaa is married to ACP Virat’s brother Samrat, played by Yogendra Singh.

