Neil Bhatt Drops Unseen Wedding Pics, Sends Love To Wife Aishwarya Sharma On First Anniversary

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 30. On this special day, Neil took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the clicks, the couple can be seen dressed as groom and bride respectively as they take part in several wedding rituals.

In the caption of the post, Neil penned down a heartwarming note for the love of his life and recalled their journey from being ‘friends to companions’. “Its been a year since we got married, seems like yesterday and yet feels like we’ve lived through so much together. We’ve graduated from being friends to companions. We fight with each other and love each other even more, I think that’s the aim, to keep growing ❤️ growing together. Cheers to that and many more years to come. Love and love only❤️❤️ Happy anniversary @aisharma812," he wrote.

Soon after the post was shared, Aishwarya reacted to it and showered love on Neil. “Happy anniversary love of my life 😘 may our love grow more stronger everyday… love you infinity," she commented. Fans and friends also flooded the comment section congratulating the couple. Neil and Aishwarya’s former GHKKPM co-star Adish Vaidya worte, “Happy Anniversary". Actress Sheetal Shamik Maulik, who plays the role of Sonali Chavan in GHKKPM also showered love on the duo and commented, “Happy anniversary guyssss love and light for many many many more years of togetherness."

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. In the show, they play the role of Virat Chavan and Pakhi respectively. The show also stars Ayesha Singh in a key role and has been on the top of the TRP chart for a long time now. Earlier this year, Neil and Aishwarya also participated in the reality show, Smart Jodi.

