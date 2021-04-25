Neil Bhatt on Shooting 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' from Goa: I Worry for My Family in Mumbai

With the shutdown of shooting in Maharashtra, the unit of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has shifted to Goa where they are continuing to film inside a bio-bubble. The show is riding high on the popularity of its lead pair Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) who fans lovingly refer to as ‘Sairat’. Neil spoke to us on working with Ayesha and how they bring alive the chemistry on screen.

“Our characters have become second nature to us. We don’t really work so much more on our scenes now because there is an awareness as to how the other one would react in a situation. The level of understanding that we share is seen very rarely between actors. The synergy is just great. I am happy to have a co-actor like Ayesha with whom I share a great bond that is not just loved by audiences but by us as well. If we are missing a note in our scenes together, we come to know instantly. That is the kind of level we have set for ‘Sairat’."

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil’s fiancée Aishwarya Sharma is the third important piece of the puzzle. She plays Patralekha in the show, with whom Virat shares a love-hate relationship. On collaborating professionally with Aishwarya, Neil says, “When we started taking each other seriously, the first thing we discussed was that work cannot take a back seat. Work has to remain at the forefront. I’d say we are both very professional. On the other hand, I am very glad to be spending a lot of time with her because we are working on the same show. We get to shoot a lot of scenes together. Mostly, real-life couples are made out to be reel-life couples as well. Here, it is not the case. We have made that distinction very clear and it seems to be working. I am thankful for having such an understanding partner in my life."

Neil opens up on the atmosphere on the set. “The whole team is like a family. Success of the show depends not only on the script but also on how the things are on the set. The vibe is very positive. We gel pretty well and our bond speaks for itself."

While Neil and the unit continue to work from Goa till the shoot restrictions are in-effect in Maharashtra, he shares that he worries about his family in Mumbai. “I am enjoying my work but I worry for my family too. Right now, things are not looking up with the lockdown in place. Whenever there is a dip in the cases there is a sense of relief. But a concern is always looming that god forbid if something happens, how will I reach out to my family. I can be hopeful that things get back to normal soon."

On a positive note, Neil has a message for his fans. “Entertainment will be full on. We will be staying true to the drama that fans love us for. Please give us your love and support because that is the fuel for our hard work," he signs off.

