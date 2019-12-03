Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neil Gaiman Fixes DCEU's Superman Problem: You Don’t Make it Relevant, You Make it Inspiring

The minds behind the DC Extended Universe have been reported to having problems making Superman "relevant" to their audiences.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Neil Gaiman Instagram
Image Courtesy: Neil Gaiman Instagram

The DC Extended Universe after a spat of bad luck is gradually starting to look up with its choice of characters and films. Despite this, the franchise has been unable to redeem the reputation of its biggest player.

Following Henry Cavill's last appearance as Superman in 2017 in Justice League, the WB executives have been unable to reach a decision for what's next for the character. They recently claimed they were unable to figure out how to make the character "relevant".

Now it looks like comic-book and novel author Neil Gaiman has a bit of simple but helpful advice that must be reflected on by the people handling the DCEU. Gaiman took to Twitter to share his advice which pointed out that Superman is not a character meant to be relevant.

In their attempt to make Superman "relevant", WB executives recently met with Michael B. Jordon to play an African-American Superman in the franchise. Jordan later revealed that he was not interested in the role as the franchise heads did not have a strong vision for the character.

Not only that but Henry Cavill in a recent interview affirmed his bond with the Superman role stating that Superman's, "cape is still in the closet" and that it belongs to him. Cavill added that he was not done with the Kryptonian role as he still has a lot of aspirations with the character including fulfilling the comic book roots.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram