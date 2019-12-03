Neil Gaiman Fixes DCEU's Superman Problem: You Don’t Make it Relevant, You Make it Inspiring

The DC Extended Universe after a spat of bad luck is gradually starting to look up with its choice of characters and films. Despite this, the franchise has been unable to redeem the reputation of its biggest player.

Following Henry Cavill's last appearance as Superman in 2017 in Justice League, the WB executives have been unable to reach a decision for what's next for the character. They recently claimed they were unable to figure out how to make the character "relevant".

Now it looks like comic-book and novel author Neil Gaiman has a bit of simple but helpful advice that must be reflected on by the people handling the DCEU. Gaiman took to Twitter to share his advice which pointed out that Superman is not a character meant to be relevant.

You don’t make it relevant. You make it inspiring. https://t.co/mN0g7QG9b6 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 2, 2019

In their attempt to make Superman "relevant", WB executives recently met with Michael B. Jordon to play an African-American Superman in the franchise. Jordan later revealed that he was not interested in the role as the franchise heads did not have a strong vision for the character.

Not only that but Henry Cavill in a recent interview affirmed his bond with the Superman role stating that Superman's, "cape is still in the closet" and that it belongs to him. Cavill added that he was not done with the Kryptonian role as he still has a lot of aspirations with the character including fulfilling the comic book roots.

