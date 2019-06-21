Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neil Gaiman Takes Witty Dig at Petition Asking Netflix to Cancel Amazon's Good Omens

Neil Gaiman has a hilarious take on a petition, signed by over 20,000 Christians, which appealed Netflix to cancel its arch-rival Amazon's latest show Good Omens.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Neil Gaiman Takes Witty Dig at Petition Asking Netflix to Cancel Amazon's Good Omens
Neil Gaiman has a hilarious take on a petition, signed by over 20,000 Christians, which appealed Netflix to cancel its arch-rival Amazon's latest show Good Omens.
Author Neil Gaiman has a hilarious take on a petition, signed by over 20,000 Christians, which appealed Netflix to cancel its arch-rival Amazon's latest show Good Omens. Gaiman, who co-authored the 1990 sourcebook with late Terry Pratchett, wrote the screenplay and served as showrunner on the show.

The show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 31, follows the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), who, being accustomed to life on Earth, seek to prevent the arrival of the Antichrist and the Armageddon.

According to The Guardian, a Christian group called Return to Order has taken issues with show's depiction of angels, demons and the Apocalypse and petitioned Netflix to pull the plug on it.

"The Netflix series 'Good Omens' portrays the agents of Good and Evil as fighters in an arbitrary struggle devoid of meaning and truth. This series presents devils and Satanists as normal and even good, where they merely have a different way of being, and mocks God's wisdom," the petition read.

Responding to the petition, which has till now garnered 20,186 signatures, Gaiman took a sly dig as he wrote on Twitter, "This is so beautiful... Promise me you won't tell them?"

The Twitter handles of both Netflix UK & Ireland and Amazon Prime Video US also weighed in on the matter.

"Ok we promise not to make any more," read a post from Netflix.

While Amazon tweeted, "Hey @netflix, we'll cancel 'Stranger Things' if you cancel 'Good Omens'." The post was followed up with a wink emoji.

The series features an ensemble cast of Tennant, Sheen, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Michael McKean.

Read: Stranger Things 3 Appears to be Netflix's Avengers Endgame and Kids Will Do Everything to Fight Demogorgon

