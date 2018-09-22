English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neil Nitin Mukesh Blessed With a Baby Girl; Names Her Nurvi
Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and now they are blessed with a baby girl.
Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and now they are blessed with a baby girl.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took to Twitter to reveal the name of his daughter.
"Rukmini (Neil's wife) and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated," Neil tweeted.
Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday.
"Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God," the actor added.
In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were "very excited" for the next phase in their life.
Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.
The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.
