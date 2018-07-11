Neil Nitin Mukesh Doesn't Believe in 'Creative Boundaries' in Tinsel Town

Actor-singer Neil Nitin Mukesh says there are no creative boundaries in the business of entertainment.He has joined the list of actors turning producers. His maiden production company titled NNM Films will specialise not only in film production but will also dabble in endorsements, events, advertisements, commercials and design."In the business of entertainment, there are no creative boundaries. I have created an identity for myself as an actor, but I'm also known as a musician, director and writer which are all aspects of the creative process and now with production, it all comes full circle," Neil said in a statement."Filmmaking entails multiple layers and facets which is very appealing to me since I've always believed in not being typecast. I feel there are so many brilliant stories to be brought to the big screen and it would be fair to give an equal opportunity to deserving talent through this venture. Our long-term vision is to cater to diversity through cutting-edge content," he added.Neil has collaborated with long-time associate Madan Paliwal for the maiden project that will be co-produced under the NNM Films banner."Mr. Paliwal who has been like a father figure to me, has been gracious enough to lend me impeccable support. I am currently on the board of directors of Miraj, spearheading the creative team of the entire entertainment division of the firm," said Neil, adding, "Over the past three years, I have directed and executed a couple of commercials for them so that I could absorb the aesthetics of the business."The untitled maiden project will also mark the debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh as a director. Neil shared that he and Naman have been working on the script of the maiden project for the last two years."The whole venture is as valued to him as it is to me. I couldn't have asked for a better collaborator than my best friend and my brother. I have always wanted to launch my brother and I'm positive that he will do full justice to his calling," said the Johnny Gaddaar actor.