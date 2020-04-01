Neil Nitin Mukesh is a Doting Dad as He Twins Ponytail with Daughter Nurvi, See Pic

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram account to upload an adorable picture with his daughter Nurvi.

In the image shared by the 38-year-old actor, we see him matching hairdo with his two-year-old baby girl.

The New York star captioned it as, “To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first." He added the hashtags #dadysgirl and #myall to the post.

Neil’s little munchkin often features on her dad’s Instagram timeline and netizens are all hearts.

Not long ago, the Lafangey Parindey actor was seen taking a trip down memory lane. In this post he seemed to feel nostalgic, recollecting fond assets of the past.

“I love keeping a few things to take me down memory lane, to remind me of the journey , to remind me of moments spent. This jacket has been with me for 11 years. I wore it for Aa Dekhen Zara. Haha back then Ray was still single , today he has his baby daughter in his arms,” his caption read.

Last week, the Saaho actor posted another endearing clip where we see him and Nurvi engage in a fun Q&A session.

"Make most of the time your getting to spend with your loved ones. I’m spending time with my daughter teaching her how to appreciate all beings around us. I am glad she is a fast learner,“.

Neil married Rukmini Sahay in a traditional ceremony in February 2017 in Udaipur. They became parents to Nurvi in September 2018.

As far as his work commitments are concerned, Neil appeared in bilingual Saaho starring Telugu actor Prabhas. He was also seen in his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh’s directorial Bypass Road released in 2019.

