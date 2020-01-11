Neil Nitin Mukesh Posts Major Throwback Picture with Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh posted an old picture of himself with Roshan along with Hrithik's Mujhse Dosti Karoge co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh posted an old picture of himself with Roshan along with Hrithik's Mujhse Dosti Karoge co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday, the film fraternity came together to wish the Super 30 actor a very happy birthday. A lot of sweet posts circulated on Instagram, with many stars tagging Roshan as an inspiration.
A lot of rare throwback pictures were also shared on his birthday. One such instance was by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who shared a never-seen-before picture of himself with Hrithik Roshan, along with Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.
Although Neil did not reveal when the picture was taken, but we are guessing it was during the making of the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge where the trio had starred in and Neil was an assistant director.
"A very Happy birthday @hrithikroshan You are an inspiration in every way to millions likes me. God bless you with all the Happiness. Have a super year ahead," he wrote.
Check out the picture below:
Along with this, he also shared a selfie of him and Roshan, along with father Nitin Mukesh.
Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta also posted a sweet birthday wish for him. "Happy birthday to the super talented, super hot, super fit & super sharp @hrithikroshan Love you loads today & always," she wrote along with a picture of her kissing Roshan's cheek.
Check it out:
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Hilariously Trolls Salman Khan for Upcoming Movie Title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
- Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
- This Modified Toyota Fortuner Would Confuse You For All the Right Reasons
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating