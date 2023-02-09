Neil Nitin Mukesh Replays His Wedding Video on 6th Anniversary With Rukmini, Watch

Neil Nitin Mukesh is re-living his fairytale wedding with his wife Rukmini. The couple has completed six years of togetherness today. Being quite romantic at heart, the actor shared a stunning throwback post - a video montage, that captures their nuptials and all the important rituals. Feeling grateful, he wrote “Thank you for being mine forever” along with the post.

The video began with the bride getting ready and then walking hand-in-hand with her husband-to-be. The video transitions to show us the rituals including saath phere and sindoor daan. The melodious background music of ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ further makes the snippet extra-romantic.

“I surely did something right in my life that God gave me you, Rukmini. Thank you for being mine forever. Happy 6th Anniversary," Neil's note read. Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to wish the couple and shower them with love. Actor Karanvir Bohra dropped red hearts in the comment section. Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Happy anniversary guys." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit blessed the adorable couple by writing, “Happy wedding anniversary to you & Rukmini. May god bless you and everyone at home with lots of love, happiness and good health. Special hug to the little angel."

An Instagram user wrote, “Thank you for sharing this cute video. Blessed family”, while another wrote, “Beautiful. The best wedding photography and video that I saw till date. A very peaceful song and beautifully captured the innocent, shy, 'butterflies in the stomach', kinda love."

The actor also took to his Instagram stories to show his fans how he celebrated the eve with his wife. The couple went out on a dinner date. In case you missed it, check it out here-

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur in 2017. The couple embraced parenthood in September 2018, as they welcomed their baby girl, Nurvi.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Vasanthabalan’s Tamil movie Jail. He has Arun Gopy’s Bandra with Tamannaah Bhatia and Firrkie by Ashok K Mishra.

