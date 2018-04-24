GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child

Neil took to Instagram to announce that they are going to become parents soon.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are all set to welcome their first child.

"Now we will be three," Neil captioned a colourful photograph in which a stork is seen carrying a baby.

Now we will be THREE 👶🏼

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on



Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. The couple got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Neil had left the decision of finding his soulmate to his parents. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.




(With IANS inputs)

