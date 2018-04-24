Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child

Now we will be THREE 👶🏼 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are all set to welcome their first child.Neil took to Instagram to announce that they are going to become parents soon."Now we will be three," Neil captioned a colourful photograph in which a stork is seen carrying a baby.Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. The couple got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Neil had left the decision of finding his soulmate to his parents. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, David and 7 Khoon Maaf.(With IANS inputs)