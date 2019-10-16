Neil Patrick Harris Joins Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss in Matrix 4: Report
The fourth film in 'The Matrix' franchise is expected to begin production at the beginning of 2020.
Image of Neil Patrick Harris, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth installment of the Matrix franchise.
He joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week, reports variety.com.
Plot details are currently unknown.
While it was rumored a young Morpheus could appear in the movie, sources close to the film would not confirm Harris' specific role.
Warner Bros. announced in August that a fourth Matrix movie is officially in the works, with Reeves and Moss returning and Lana Wachowski on board to write and direct.
Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-wrote the script with Wachowski, who will also produce with Grant Hill. The film is expected to begin production at the beginning of 2020.
The role is a huge land for the How I Met Your Mother star in what would mark his first tent-pole at a major studio. Harris was most recently seen in the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.
On the film side his recent films have included Alexander Payne's Downsizing and David Fincher's Gone Girl.
Jada Pinkett Smith is in negotiations to reprise her role as Niobe in The Matrix 4. She played the role in the previous three films.
