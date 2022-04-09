Neliima Azeem Opens Up on Raising Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter as a Single Mom: It Was Very Tough in Those Days

Shahid Kapoor has elevated his success with his iconic role in Kabir Singh and was the recipient of not one but three Filmfare awards. His brother Ishaan Khatter is the recipient of 2 Filmfare Awards for his performance in Dhadak. This brother duo owes it to their talent as well as their mother, Neliima Azeem, who raised them on her own in Mumbai.

Recently in an interview with ETimes as reported by Hindustan Times, Neliima Azeem opened up about her experience as a single mother in 20th century Mumbai.

She describes it as “very tough in those days”. Neliima was first married to Pankaj Kapoor with whom she had Shahid Kapoor in 1981. However, in 1984, the couple divorced. In 1990, she met Rajesh Khatter and had Ishaan Khatter in 1995. A few years later, the couple divorced and Neliima was left to raise the two children on her own. Her job as an actress in several films like Sadak, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and Sooryavansham coupled with many TV serials made her prosperous and easier to raise her children.

Now that both her sons have made it big in the industry, their mother cannot help but bask in the success of their glory and in all the love she gives her grandchildren, Misha and Zain. She told ETimes, “I raised my kids as a single mother and it was very tough in those days. Now, after working very hard and struggling for so many years, it is a happy time to watch my sons do exceptionally good work in films and spend time with my grandkids. I don’t have to bother about anything and can easily relax while my sons look after me so well. Both Zain and Misha are great fun to be with and it is a delight watching them grow”.

