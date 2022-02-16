Nellore Youths Recreate Pushpa Fight Scene, Video Goes Viral

Talent has no boundaries and this has been proved right by a few boys from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, who are running a popular YouTube channel. In their latest video, they have recreated a fight scene of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The fight sequence filmed by the YouTubers is getting a good response from the netizens. The video, uploaded on Nellore Kurrallu YouTube channel on February 10, has received over six lakh views.

The boys have performed very well in the scene and the viewers are also appreciating the fact that they have done this without a fight master or a stunt man. These Nellore boys have created a small space for themselves on YouTube. They have managed to recreate a wonderful fight scene with minimum resources. The camera work is also attracting high appreciation from the viewers.

This is not the first time that they have recreated a scene from a popular film. The YouTubers, who have over 8 lakh subscribers for their channel, have also recreated scenes from many popular films in the past. Most of their videos get a lot of views and support from the netizens. Their recent fight scene from Pushpa has also received the same kind of success.

Pushpa: The Rise, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action drama based on red sandalwood smuggling, has turned out to be a huge hit after its release on December 17, 2021. The multilingual film became one of the highest grossers of last year with a collection of over Rs 300 crore. The second part of the movie Pushpa: The Rule is in the pipeline. Fans are hoping that the second part will also be a great success like the first one. According to reports, the second part may be released at the end of this year.

