Nelson Dilipkumar Pens Long Note Thanking Everyone For Making Vijay’s Beast a Success

Vijay-starrer Beast was released on April 13 and it opened to mixed reviews. The movie performed well at the box office despite the Tsunami of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Nelson Dilipkumar, the film’s director, recently released an unseen photo of Vijay at the film’s success dinner party with the cast and crew, which included Pooja Hegde, Anirudh Ravichander, Aparna Das, Manoj Paramahamsa, and VTV Ganesh. He also sent an emotional letter in which he thanked the actor for throwing the party.

On Monday, Nelson tweeted, “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support.” Calling working with Thalapathy a charming experience, he further said, “I am truly honoured and I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom have taken this film all the way, sir.” Nelson also thanked the film’s banner and producer Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran and Kavya Maran for bringing the film together and giving him the opportunity.

The filmmaker went on to extend his gratitude and thanked the cast and crew of the film saying, “All of this would not have been possible without our wonderful cast & crew. You guys were a blast to work with.”

Last, he showed his gratitude to the public who helped Beast break barriers and become a successful venture. “As always, you all have stood with Vijay sir and the whole team and made this film a grand success. Cheers!” he concluded.

It’s worth mentioning that Nelson Dilipkumar voiced his dissatisfaction over a dinner party during his conversation with Vijay before the release of Beast. Vijay appears to have met Dilipkumar’s demand for a good array of food.

Beast, starring Vijay, is an all-out action flick. It stars Vijay as Veeraraghavan, a spy whose plot takes place within a mall. The film had a great opening weekend, with large crowds flocking to theatres to watch it. Beast grossed almost Rs 100 crore globally in its first three days, courtesy of its massive opening.

