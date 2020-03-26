MOVIES

Nemai Ghosh, Eminent Photographer And A Close Associate of Satyajit Ray, Dead at 86

File image of Nemai Ghosh (R) and a photo of Satyajit Ray clicked by Ghosh Photograph: (Twitter)

Nemai Ghosh, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital a couple of days ago, died of cardiac arrest at around 11.30 am, his photographer son Satyaki Ghosh told news agency PTI.

  PTI
  Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
Veteran photographer Nemai Ghosh, who had a long association with filmmaker Satyajit Ray, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on March 25, his family said. He was 86.

Nemai Ghosh had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few years.

He was known for working with Satyajit Ray as a still photographer who captured the master craftsman in different moods at sets besides framing actors as they faced camera for over two decades. Nemai Ghosh made his debut with Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969) and was with Satyajit Ray till his last film Agantuk (1991).

Satyajit Ray's son, director Sandip Ray said Nemai Ghosh's death is a "personal loss" for him.

"Nemai kaku (uncle) had been visiting our home and became part of family since 1968. Baba used to like him very much," he said.

Sandip Ray's wife and costume designer Lolita Ray said they are "deeply saddened" over Nemai Ghosh's death.

A Padma Shri recipient, Nemai Ghosh had also penned books such as Manik Da: Memoirs of Satyajit Ray, which are invaluable references for Ray enthusiasts.

He also served as a jury member at the 2007 National Film Awards.

