1-MIN READ

Nemai Ghosh, Eminent Photographer and Satyajit Ray's Visual Artiste, Dead at 85

File image of Nemai Ghosh (R) and a photo of Satyajit Ray clicked by Ghosh Photograph: (Twitter)

Nemai Ghosh, who was given India's fourth highest civil honour Padma Shri in 2010, worked with Satyajit Ray from 1969 till the director's demise in 1992.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Eminent photographer Nemai Ghosh, known for his very fruitful two-decade long association with auteur Satyajit Ray, died at his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday following cardio-respiratory failure, a family member said.

Ghosh, 85, the only Indian lensman to have clicked film director Michaelangelo Antonioni at work, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Ghosh, who was given India's fourth highest civil honour Padma Shri in 2010, worked with Ray from 1969 till the director's demise in 1992.

Fond of black and white photography, Ghosh always shot with anolgue camera and stayed away from digital ones.

He came in contact with Ray during the filming of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and the association continued till Ray''s death after his last celluloid venture Agantuk.

A theatre actor, Ghosh had worked with stage legend Utpal Dutt before he took to photography.

He had also worked with legendary film director Ritwik Ghatak in Jukti Takko Aar Gappo, Mrinal Sen in Interview and Calcutta 71, Goutam Ghose in Paar and Antarjali Jatra.

He was also the still photographer for Mira Nair's The Namesake when the shooting was done in Kolkata.

He also served on the board of jury at the 2007 National Film Awards.

