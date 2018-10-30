Nephew Ahil Pulls Salman Khan’s Cheeks in this Adorable Pic Shared by Arpita Khan

Salman Khan was captured candidly by sister Arpita when he was playing with his nephew Ahil Sharma. The picture is from the 33rd birthday celebration of Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma. In the picture, Ahil can be seen pulling Salman's cheek.Sharing the picture Arpita wrote, "Ahil & Mamu banter as always! Candid moments."As soon as the post was up, fans were quick to rush to the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Making such precious memories, you certainly know how to seize the moments in photos," others called it 'cute' and 'perfect'.It's a known thing that Salman has a soft corner for kids but it seems his nephew Ahil has his heart.This is not the first time we see Salman bonding with Ahil. Earlier, Arpita shared a video of the two as they painted a canvas together. "Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Mamu @beingsalmankhan #lovetakesover #loveislove #blessed," Arpita captioned the adorable video.On the work front, Salman Khan is busy hosting Bigg Boss 12 and has recently wrapped the Malta schedule of Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father. The film depicts modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.