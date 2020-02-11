Delhi result tally
Nepotism Accusation Bugs Rana Daggubati, Actor Give it Back to Troll with a Befitting Reply
Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, who owns the mighty banner, Suresh Productions.
Rana Daggubati
Actor Rana Daggubati naturally gets peeved when social media users point fingers at him and talk of nepotism.
Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, who owns the mighty banner, Suresh Productions. His paternal grandfather was Tollywood moghul D. Ramanaidu. His paternal uncle is Telugu superstar Venkatesh and his cousin is new-age Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.
A section of the audience, it seems, is of the opinion that Rana owes his success to such a heady lineage. A social media user recently posted a photograph of Rana's interview in a newspaper, with the headline: "I had failed class 10, but that did not discourage me from following my dreams."
The user captioned the picture of the news article with a retort: "Because my family owns a production house and a big ass studio. LOL."
Now, Rana has come up with his reply. "Follow ur Dreams even if the world tells you. You're a failure!!," wrote the actor.
On the work front, Rana will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is being hawked as a tribute of sorts to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna who, in 1971, delivered a blockbuster of that name. Rana's version, it is claimed will have a different storyline.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
