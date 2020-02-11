Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nepotism Accusation Bugs Rana Daggubati, Actor Give it Back to Troll with a Befitting Reply

Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, who owns the mighty banner, Suresh Productions.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nepotism Accusation Bugs Rana Daggubati, Actor Give it Back to Troll with a Befitting Reply
Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati naturally gets peeved when social media users point fingers at him and talk of nepotism.

Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, who owns the mighty banner, Suresh Productions. His paternal grandfather was Tollywood moghul D. Ramanaidu. His paternal uncle is Telugu superstar Venkatesh and his cousin is new-age Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

A section of the audience, it seems, is of the opinion that Rana owes his success to such a heady lineage. A social media user recently posted a photograph of Rana's interview in a newspaper, with the headline: "I had failed class 10, but that did not discourage me from following my dreams."

The user captioned the picture of the news article with a retort: "Because my family owns a production house and a big ass studio. LOL."

Now, Rana has come up with his reply. "Follow ur Dreams even if the world tells you. You're a failure!!," wrote the actor.

On the work front, Rana will soon be seen in the Bollywood film Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is being hawked as a tribute of sorts to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna who, in 1971, delivered a blockbuster of that name. Rana's version, it is claimed will have a different storyline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram