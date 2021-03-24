Nepotism May Exist in South Film Industry But Outsiders are Not Bullied Here: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has praised the South film industry by saying that it’s more inclusive and welcoming towards the outsiders than Bollywood. At the trailer launch of Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late J Jayalalithaa, Kangana indirectly took a jibe at the insider’s club of Bollywood, which she has time and again accused of promoting nepotism and the ill-treatment of outsiders. Thalaivi trailer comes a day after Kangana won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

“I must say that since Thalaivi is the culmination of many industries, one thing that I have noticed in the South film industries-be it Tamil or Telugu-is that there may be nepotism in the South film industry but there is no groupism and gangism. There’s no subjecting outsiders to bullying," Kangana said.

“They are very supportive and inclusive of people who come from outside. And the kind of love and encouragement I have experienced here, I don’t want to leave. I’m here now. I hope to do many more films here," Kangana added.

Kangana has been speaking out against the practice of nepotism, favouritism and lobbying culture in Bollywood for more than four years now. After the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Kangana had accused renowned Bollywood names of sidelining the late actor and treating him unfairly.

Meanwhile, Kangana-starrer Thalaivi offers an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggles to rise as the face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics.

The movie will release in cinemas on April 23.