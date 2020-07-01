"Nepotistic Academy," Hansal Mehta On Oscar Voting Body For Inviting Hrithik Roshan And Alia Bhatt

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has launched a huge debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Stars like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, among others have been on the receiving end of abuses and trolls for allegedly side-tracking the late actor's career.

Now, on Wednesday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented their list of invitees to their voting body. This included Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Hritthik Roshan. Even though it is a very prestigious moment for Indian cinema not everyone is happy.

One of the public figures to express his displeasure is Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta. Re-sharing a tweet that had the list of people selected by the Academy, the filmmaker sarcastically wrote two words, "Nepotistic Academy."

The original tweet retweeted by him read, “Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, casting director Nandini Shrikent, Neeta Lulla, Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshiya, Nishtha Jain, Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal (visual effects), Sabrina Dhawan, V Senthil Kumar feature in @TheAcademy’s invitee list.”

Previously Hansal Mehta had taken to Twitter to write strongly worded message about nepotism. He had said that even though the topic must be discussed merit mattered the most in Bollywood.

He wrote, “This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he’s been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he’s my son."

"He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane,” he had tweeted.

He had concluded his Twitter thread by writing, "Hiding under the guise of opposing nepotism does not make you a lesser bully. People in power (inherited/earned) have no business bullying those perceived to be less powerful or dependent on them. By focusing on nepotism some people are obfuscating the debate. #FromExperience."

Check it out:





This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more