1-min read

Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Presents Ajith in His Most Intense Avatar, Promises a Thrilling Ride

'Nerkonda Paarvai' marks the Tamil debut of National Award winning actress Vidya Balan. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink.'

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Courtesy- Instagram/Ajith Kumar
Loading...
Tamil star Ajith Kumar's much anticipated 59th film's trailer has been released by the makers on YouTube. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the H Vinoth directorial is the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink, which released in 2016 and had Tappsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will portray the role of an aged lawyer, the part played by Amitabh in the original film. National award winning actress Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. However, she does not appear in the two-minute-long trailer.

The film will follow the story of Ajith's character, who will not settle for anything less than justice for three women who are framed on the charges of attempted murder, while they were facing the threat of sexual harassment. Ajith looks intense in his look and he just shines in the scenes inside the court. It remains to be seen how his role plays out in the film.

One thing peculiar about Nerkonda Paarvai trailer is that towards the end, Ajith is seen beating down a goon with a rod in style. This aspect of the lawyer's character was missing in Pink, where Amitabh returns to fight the women's case and does not take the law into his own hands. Seems like Ajith likes to clean a little scum of the Earth himself too.

Watch Nerkonda Paarvai trailer here:



Nerkonda Paarvai was officially launched on December 14, 2018 and is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. Starring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan & Mai.Pa. Narayanan, the film is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on August 10.

Read full article
Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
