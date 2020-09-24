Netflix Acquires Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua's 'The Guilty'

Los Angeles: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming project “The Guilty” has landed at streamer Netflix. The movie, which is a remake of 2018 Danish feature of the same name, reunites Gyllenhaal and Fuqua after their 2015 boxing drama “Southpaw”.

According to Deadline, Netflix bagged the worldwide distribution rights of the remake for a whopping USD 30 million. The Danish original film, directed Gustav Moller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category at 2019 Academy Awards.

The suspense thriller had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year. The remake has a script from “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto.

It follows a police officer under investigation who is demoted to desk-work at an emergency call centre. When he receives a terrified phone call from a kidnapped woman, he must battle his internal demons in order to save her. Gyllenhaal will produce “The Guilty” alongside Nine Stories co-founder Riva Marker, with Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina producing for Bold Films.

Moller and producer Lina Flint will serve as executive producers.