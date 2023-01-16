Netflix Acquires Rights To Post-Theatrical Release of Mahesh Babu's SSM28

Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time for his much-awaited 28th outing in the Telugu film industry. The film has been tentatively titled SSMB28 and is touted to be an out-and-out starrer. It was originally supposed to release at theatres in the summer of last year but has been delayed for over a year due to various reasons. As per the latest updates, the post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been acquired by the OTT giant Netflix.

On Sunday, Netflix India made the official announcement on social media platforms. The OTT streaming giant wrote in the caption of the post, “If you’re hearing some noise, that’s us celebrating because Mahesh Babu is coming on Netflix, yet again! SSMB28 is coming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as a post theatrical release!”

The much-awaited project reportedly features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. If the reports are to be believed true then, this untitled project marks Pooja’s collaboration with the Telugu superstar after the 2019 released blockbuster Maharshi. Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon also played a key role in the film.

Last month, the cast and crew of the film jetted off to Dubai to complete the remaining schedule of the Trivikram Srinivas’ directorial. The shooting schedule had begun on December 16.

Speaking about SSMB28, the second leg of the film’s shoot was supposed to resume in October. But it got delayed because the actor had tragic losses last year. He lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and then Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi passed away. After his mother’s demise, the Pokiri actor reportedly travelled to Europe for a medical consultation. The high-octane entertainer was then again paused after his father and veteran actor Krishna died, last month.

It is also said that the makers are planning to have an Independence Day release, this year, for SSMB28. Although no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

