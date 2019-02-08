English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Announces Its First Indian Sports Documentary On Mumbai Indians to be Streamed in March
The docu-series will follow the Mumbai Indians team on the road through the course of the 2018 Indian Premier League season.
Mumbai Indians celebrate the fall of a wicket. (BCCI)
Online streaming website Netflix has announced its first Indian sports documentary, Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, which will premiere on March 1.
The docu-series, produced by Conde Nast Entertainment, will follow the Mumbai Indians on the road through the course of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as they sought to defend their 2017 IPL crown, read a statement.
The series documents the unseen action, both on and off the field, starting with the 2018 IPL auction, when the entire team was re-organised, and closes with the end of their IPL campaign. It charts the emotional arc of the team, including the intense pressure the team faces, as they represent the Maximum City and have expectations from millions of Mumbai citizens riding on them.
Netflix shared the poster of the series and captioned it, ‘Sleepless nights? Nervous nail biting? Screaming at your screen? If you’ve experienced any or all of these symptoms you might have Cricket Fever, premieres 1st March.’
It documents highly personal journeys of the young and talented team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, owners Nita and Akash Ambani as well as the brilliance of their coach, Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene.
