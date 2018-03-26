English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Announces Release Date For Saif Ali Khan's Sacred Games; Check Out Deets
The streaming service announced today that their upcoming original series Sacred Games will premiere on July 6, 2018 in all territories where Netflix is available.
'Sacred Games' is a novel written by Vikram Chandra.
One of the most eagerly awaited Indian original content series announced by Netflix, Sacred Games has dropped its release date. The streaming service announced today that their upcoming original series Sacred Games will premiere on July 6, 2018 in all territories where Netflix is available.
A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.
The series focuses on Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city. Produced by Saif's Phantom Films production house, Sacred Games also stars Radhika Apte and Rajshri Deshpande, and the episodes have been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.
The deadliest games are the ones we are fooled into playing. #SacredGames premieres 6 July 2018. pic.twitter.com/sDqXxPEs5i— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 26, 2018
