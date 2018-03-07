GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Netflix Announces Release Date Of Luke Cage Season 2; Check Out The Trailer Here

Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali had also appeared in a few episodes in the last season, , which premiered in September 2016, as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Netflix Announces Release Date Of Luke Cage Season 2; Check Out The Trailer Here
Image courtesy: Netflix
Netflix has announced that the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage will premiere on the streaming service on June 22. The series stars Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson, who also appeared in Marvel's Daredevil. Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali had also appeared in a few episodes in the last season, , which premiered in September 2016, as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.

The second season begins with Luke Cage becoming a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin, after he clears his name from events that took place in Season 1. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Marvel's Luke Cage is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and crosses over with Netflix miniseries The Defenders, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

Check out the trailer below:

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES