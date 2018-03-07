English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Announces Release Date Of Luke Cage Season 2; Check Out The Trailer Here
Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali had also appeared in a few episodes in the last season, , which premiered in September 2016, as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.
Image courtesy: Netflix
Netflix has announced that the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage will premiere on the streaming service on June 22. The series stars Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis, and Rosario Dawson, who also appeared in Marvel's Daredevil. Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali had also appeared in a few episodes in the last season, , which premiered in September 2016, as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.
The second season begins with Luke Cage becoming a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin, after he clears his name from events that took place in Season 1. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.
Marvel's Luke Cage is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and crosses over with Netflix miniseries The Defenders, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.
Check out the trailer below:
