Netflix Announces 'TUDUM: Global Fan Event,' To Feature Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson and Other Stars

The popular streaming service Netflix on Wednesday, announced its biggest virtual event to be held on September 25, 2021. Titled ‘TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event,’ the virtual function will see stars and creators of 70 Netflix original films, series and specials share the stage. There will be many excited announcements, including first-look posters, teasers and exclusives will be unveiled during the event. Stars like Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavil, Dwyane Johnson, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlize Theron, Maitreyee Ramakrishnan among others featured in the announcement video and are slated to attend the event.

The announcement also promises to spotlight Indian, Korean and Anime titles. Finding Anamika, the upcoming Netflix series starring Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul and Sanjay Kapoor will also be prominently featured in the evet. Apart from that, stars of some of the most popular Netflix series including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), The Umbrella Academy and Cobra Kai will share the stage during the event.

Take a look at the TUDUM announcement below:

Meanwhile, Netflix block-buster films like Extraction, The Old Guard, as well as unreleased titles such as Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, The Harder They Fall, among others will also be a part of the event. Fans will be able to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels. They will also be able to take part in conversations with stars and creators of the titles.

TUDUM live-stream will start at 9.30 PM IST with pre-shows starting at 5.30 PM IST on Sepetember 25. The virtual live-stream will be held on Netflix’s YouTube channels as well as on Twitter and on Twitch.

