Netflix Backs Out From Streaming Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fans were delighted with the news that the couple sold the digital streaming rights of their wedding OTT giant Netflix. They had sold the rights for a whopping Rs 25 crore. Now, with a sudden turn of events Netflix has backed out from streaming their wedding.

Netflix backed out from its commitment as Vignesh recently shared a few photos of their wedding. He shared those pictures marking one month of their wedding. According to reports, Vignesh was of the opinion that more delay in sharing pictures will not be right. It will decrease the interest of audiences about their wedding.

The reports of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding not streaming on Netflix caused huge disappointment among their fans. Nayanthara also said recently that she feels sad with the sudden turn of events.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh had spent zero money on marriage. Netflix spent money on all the wedding expenses. These expenses also included the booking of rooms at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. Also, a big glass palace was erected at the beach. Food worth Rs 3500 per meal, expensive make-up artists and security guards were also arranged from Mumbai for the wedding event.

The couple’s happiness knew no bounds when they got to know that their wedding rights were purchased by Netflix for a massive Rs 25 crore. According to reports, earlier director Gautham Vasudev Menon was directing the episode for Nayanthara and Vignesh. Later these reports were denied. It was said that Gautham would direct a special video on Nayanthara, but not the wedding one. It would be a chronicle for Nayanthara’s life journey. It was also reported that filming for this event will be done after Nayanthara’s marriage.

On the work front Nayanthara has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in films like Godfather, Jawan, Paattu, Connect, Trishna and AK 62.

